BREAKING: Court Sacks Delta Monarch, Oghenejabor, Restrains Government From Recognising Him

The Delta State High Court sitting in Asaba, the state capital, on Monday sacked the traditional ruler of Ibrede clan, Ndokwa-East Local Government Area of the state, Augustine Ene Oghenejabor.

The court presided over by Justice Godwin Briki-Okolosi also restrained the Delta State Government from recognising and treating the sacked monarch as head of Ibrede clan.

Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, represented by his deputy, Kingsley Otuaro, had on November 25, 2021 presented a staff of office to Oghenejabor as the Odiologbo of Ibrede clan.

In a suit marked A/159/2021, Peterclaver Oke and Maxwell Etoroma dragged Oghenejabor, Gabriel Oku, Odio Hitler Oboyano, Attorney-General, Delta State House of Assembly and six others as (defendants) to court over the unlawful selection of Oghenejabor as head of Ibrede clan.

In a writ of summons, counsel to the claimants, Anthony Ejumejowo, had prayed the court for: "An order nullifing the purported installation of Augustine Ene Oghenejabor as the Odiologbo of Ibrede clan by the deputy governor of Delta State during the pendency of hearing of this suit and final determination of the suit.

"An order of this honourable court restraining Augustine Ene Oghenejabor from parading himself as the Odiologbo of Ibrede clan pending the hearing and final determination of this suit.

"An order of this honourable court restraining the Delta State Government from recognising Augustine Ene Oghenejabor as the Odiologbo of Ibrede clan and according him the privileges of the office pending the hearing and determination of this matter."

In his ruling on Monday, Justice Briki-Okolosi granted all the interlocutory prayers of the claimants.

SaharaReporters gathered that news of the sack of the monarch ignited wild jubilations among residents of the town on Monday.