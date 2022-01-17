BREAKING: Nigerian Government Files Fresh Terrorism Charges Against Nnamdi Kanu

According to the amended process it filed before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, the Nigerian Government increased the counts in the initial charge it preferred against Kanu.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 17, 2022

The Nigerian Government on Monday filed fresh terrorism charges against detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

Nnamdi Kanu

The IPOB leader, who was hitherto facing a seven-count treasonable felony charge, will now enter his fresh plea to a 15-count amended charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/383/2015 and signed by Director of Public Prosecution, M.B Abubakar.

This amended charge came barely 24 hours to the scheduled commencement of hearing by Justice Binta Nyako.

The court had on December 2, 2021 fixed Tuesday to hear some pending applications including the one Kanu filed to be discharged and acquitted.

SaharaReporters, New York

