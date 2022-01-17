Gunmen Attack Mourners At Burial Ceremony In Anambra

Gunmen invaded a burial ceremony in Ezinifitte, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, and caused serious panic as mourners and other invited guests took to their heels.

The attack, which happened on Sunday led to the abrupt end of the ceremony as the gunmen's invasion made invited guests to flee.

The assailants were said to have stormed the ceremony in seven vehicles and started shooting sporadically.

An eyewitness said, “They smashed all the cars in the compound and took some away, after they had set the house ablaze, but thank God, the house was not totally burnt, as people came and quenched the fire when they had left.”

Anambra State Police Command spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, said he had no information on the incident.