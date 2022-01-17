Gunmen Attack Mourners At Burial Ceremony In Anambra

The attack, which happened on Sunday led to the abrupt end of the ceremony as the gunmen's invasion made invited guests to flee.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 17, 2022

Gunmen invaded a burial ceremony in Ezinifitte, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, and caused serious panic as mourners and other invited guests took to their heels.

The attack, which happened on Sunday led to the abrupt end of the ceremony as the gunmen's invasion made invited guests to flee. 

The assailants were said to have stormed the ceremony in seven vehicles and started shooting sporadically. 

An eyewitness said, “They smashed all the cars in the compound and took some away, after they had set the house ablaze, but thank God, the house was not totally burnt, as people came and quenched the fire when they had left.”

Anambra State Police Command spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, said he had no information on the incident.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Files Fresh Terrorism Charges Against Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Government Hired Asari Dokubo To Kill Biafra Agitators, IPOB Alleges
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Police Police Summon Controversial Former Kano Commissioner, Muazu Magaji, Silent On Reason For Invitation
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM American Bar Association Documents AGF Malami, DSS Prosecutorial Misconduct And Plots To Silence Sowore
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Politics Nigeria Should Increase Academic Qualification For President, Others ―Gbajabiamila
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News LIVE UPDATES: United States 2020 Presidential Election Results
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Files Fresh Terrorism Charges Against Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Government Hired Asari Dokubo To Kill Biafra Agitators, IPOB Alleges
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Police Police Summon Controversial Former Kano Commissioner, Muazu Magaji, Silent On Reason For Invitation
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Anambra Catholic School Hurriedly Buries Student Who Died After Maltreatment By Teacher
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News P&ID Scam: Ex-Ministry Of Petroleum Director, Grace Taiga, Faces Amended Charge, Remanded In Prison
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Shoot Anyone Attempting To Attack Correctional Centres, Aregbesola Tells Prison Officials
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Should Increase Academic Qualification For President, Others ―Gbajabiamila
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Newly Married National Assembly Staff Slumps, Dies On Staircase
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Legal IPOB American Lawyer, Bruce Fein, Petitions UK Foreign Affairs Secretary Over Continued Detention Of Nnamdi Kanu By Nigerian Government
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari Meets Yobe Governor, Buni, In Abuja As Drama Over APC Convention Thickens
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Pay Us Or We'll Attack You, Bandits Tell Nine Zamfara Communities In Threat Letter
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Sacks Delta Monarch, Oghenejabor, Restrains Government From Recognising Him
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad