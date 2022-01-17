Kidnappers Kill APC Party Chairman’s Son In Kogi Despite N2million Ransom

Adam Okapnachi, the son of the ruling All Progressives Congress ward chairman in Ankpa, Kogi State, Icheke, who was abducted, has been found dead, despite payment of N2million ransom to his abductors by members of his family.

The deceased popularly known as Kola was abducted on January 9, 2021.

File photo used to illustrate story.

The gunmen later made contact with his relatives to demand ransom for his release.

A source from the family said a ransom of N2million was delivered to the abductors of Adam, but unfortunately, he was killed with his body set ablaze and his corpse was dumped at Egume area where the ransom was delivered.

This is coming few days after Ojonimi Ossai, an official of Shell Petroleum Development Company SPDC, was killed by his abductors.

Ossai was killed despite a N5million ransom raised by his family.

Kidnappers had been on the prowl in Kogi State unleashing death on its victims after collection of ransom, with no reaction from security agencies against the unfortunate development.

This situation has made Kogi State a high risk area to visitors and indigenes as life and properties were no longer safe in the area.