Lecturers Accuse Alex Ekwueme University Management Of Withholding Allowances Over IPPIS

The Academic Staff Union of Universities has been dragged by some lecturers from Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu Alike Ikwo, Ebonyi State, over the non-payment of their earned academic allowances for 2021.

They said the payments were made by the Nigerian Government through the institution’s bursary but when disbursements began on Friday they did not get their own EAAs.

The lecturers lamented that AE-FUNAI ASUU chapter was responsible for the non-payment as the union was not in agreement with the IPPIS.

According to FIJ, a lecturer said he discovered that some of his colleagues, who received their allowances on Friday were not enrolled in the IPPIS.

“They paid some lecturers, but they did not pay any of us who have registered on IPPIS,” the lecturer told FIJ.

"The AE-FUNAI chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities was responsible for the non-payment as the union was not in agreement with the IPPIS."

The report also revealed that the university’s ASUU wanted the lecturers to appear before its ethics committee before their EAA would be paid.

AE-FUNAI Bursar, Kingsley Oyekezie, affirmed that the university management did not withhold the EAA of any lecturer intentionally or on instruction of ASUU.

He noted that poor account documentation led to the discriminatory payment that occurred on Friday.

He said non-teaching staff of the institution had also not received their allowances yet, and the management was working to disburse funds to every worker in due time.

He added, “I know that some staff have been paid, some have not been paid.

“There are account issues. All I know is documentation was not properly done; some are still receiving (their allowances).

“No one has been segregated because of IPPIS. The payments were made on Friday, and we stopped at the close of work. When we get to the office, we will rectify and pay everyone. It is their money."