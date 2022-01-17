Lecturers Accuse Alex Ekwueme University Management Of Withholding Allowances Over IPPIS

They said the payments were made by the Nigerian Government through the institution’s bursary but when disbursements began on Friday they did not get their own EAAs.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 17, 2022

The Academic Staff Union of Universities has been dragged by some lecturers from Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu Alike Ikwo, Ebonyi State, over the non-payment of their earned academic allowances for 2021.

They said the payments were made by the Nigerian Government through the institution’s bursary but when disbursements began on Friday they did not get their own EAAs.

The lecturers lamented that AE-FUNAI ASUU chapter was responsible for the non-payment as the union was not in agreement with the IPPIS. 

According to FIJ, a lecturer said he discovered that some of his colleagues, who received their allowances on Friday were not enrolled in the IPPIS.

“They paid some lecturers, but they did not pay any of us who have registered on IPPIS,” the lecturer told FIJ.

"The AE-FUNAI chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities was responsible for the non-payment as the union was not in agreement with the IPPIS."

The report also revealed that the university’s ASUU wanted the lecturers to appear before its ethics committee before their EAA would be paid.

AE-FUNAI Bursar, Kingsley Oyekezie, affirmed that the university management did not withhold the EAA of any lecturer intentionally or on instruction of ASUU. 

He noted that poor account documentation led to the discriminatory payment that occurred on Friday. 

He said non-teaching staff of the institution had also not received their allowances yet, and the management was working to disburse funds to every worker in due time.

He added, “I know that some staff have been paid, some have not been paid.

“There are account issues. All I know is documentation was not properly done; some are still receiving (their allowances).

“No one has been segregated because of IPPIS. The payments were made on Friday, and we stopped at the close of work. When we get to the office, we will rectify and pay everyone. It is their money."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education FUTA Students Block Ondo Highway, Protest Harassment, Extortion By Thugs, Cult Gangs
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Education NANS Condemns Planned Increment Of Hostel Fees In Jos Varsity, Threatens Protest If Implemented
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Education Oyo State School Lies In Ruins After 41 Years, Alumni Demand Governor Makinde’s Attention
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Education Take-It-Back Movement Demands Reversal Of Hostel Fees’ Hike In University Of Jos
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Opinion On Federal Assistance To State Universities By Emmanuel Tyokumbur
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Education Maiduguri University Student Shot By JTF Dies
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Gunmen Attack Mourners At Burial Ceremony In Anambra
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Files Fresh Terrorism Charges Against Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Newly Married National Assembly Staff Slumps, Dies On Staircase
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Should Increase Academic Qualification For President, Others ―Gbajabiamila
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News P&ID Scam: Ex-Ministry Of Petroleum Director, Grace Taiga, Faces Amended Charge, Remanded In Prison
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Anambra Catholic School Hurriedly Buries Student Who Died After Maltreatment By Teacher
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Police Police Summon Controversial Former Kano Commissioner, Muazu Magaji, Silent On Reason For Invitation
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics President Buhari Meets Yobe Governor, Buni, In Abuja As Drama Over APC Convention Thickens
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Pay Us Or We'll Attack You, Bandits Tell Nine Zamfara Communities In Threat Letter
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Sacks Delta Monarch, Oghenejabor, Restrains Government From Recognising Him
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity I Don't See Banditry Ending Soon, Says Zamfara Governor, Matawalle, Who Donated Vehicles To Terrorists
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics IPOB Sit-at-home Order Making Us Poor, Anambra Residents Say
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad