Many Terrorists Killed As Police Repel Attack On Katsina Village

The Katsina State Police Command has claimed its operatives killed many terrorists and successfully repelled an attack on Badole Village under Kurfi Local Government Area of the state over the weekend.

Spokesman for the command, Gambo Isah, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, said the terrorists had swooped on the village early Saturday morning where they, amongst others, rustled an unspecified number of domestic animals.

The police spokesperson said the operatives of the command and members of the vigilante in the council, who were alerted of the incident, mobilised and blocked the exit route of the terrorists at Yarrunfar Koza Village.

According to him, the development led to a gun duel between the security team and terrorists.

Isah added that “many terrorists” were killed in the process while all the rustled animals were recovered.

He said, “On January 15, 2022, at about 1:20am, bandits in their numbers attacked Badole Village, Kurfi, rustled unspecified number of domestic animals.

”The DPO led a combined team of police and vigilante and blocked their exit route at Yarrunfar Koza Village. The team engaged the terrorists in a gun duel, many were neutralised and all the rustled animals were recovered.”