Newly Married National Assembly Staff Slumps, Dies On Staircase

Abdul Olajide Abayomi, a staff of the National Assembly, slumped on Monday while walking down the National Assembly staircase.

Cleaners, who sighted him when he fell, were said to have alerted staff, who immediately came to his aid.

His colleagues were said to have rushed him to the National Assembly Clinic for medical attention but he died on the way there.

The 34-year old Osun indigene was with the Inter-Parliamentary Department under the Directorate of Inter-Parliamentary and Protocols of the National Assembly before his death.

He was said to have married on December 4, 2021.