Nigeria Should Increase Academic Qualification For President, Others ―Gbajabiamila

According to Gbajabiamila, aspirants for the position of president, state governors as well as members of the National Assembly in the country must attain certain academic heights.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 17, 2022

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that it was high time Nigeria increased the minimum educational qualification for those aspiring to hold certain political offices. 

According to Gbajabiamila, aspirants for the position of president, state governors as well as members of the National Assembly in the country must attain certain academic heights. 

Femi Gbajabiamila

He said the current provision of the constitution, which stipulates secondary school certificate or its equivalent as a minimum educational requirement was old and not in line with the trends of the 21st century. 

Gbajabiamila stated this while delivering the 52nd Convocation Lecture of the University of Lagos on Monday.

Though he did not mention a specific academic qualification, the Speaker explained that just as the National Assembly successfully reduced the eligible age for political offices in the country ahead of the 2019 general elections, lawmakers would need to review upward the mandatory academic qualification for persons aspiring to those offices.

He stated that this would be another step towards electoral system reform and production of quality leadership in the country.

On conversations around the adoption of direct primaries by political parties to choose their candidates, Gbajabiamila said he was optimistic that such policy would certainly increase greater participation in leadership recruitment process.

Speaking on tertiary education in Nigeria, the speaker said there were lots of reforms needed to ensure universities produced qualified and competent manpower as well as a reservoir of quality researches and innovations that would help solve societal problems and put Nigeria in the comity of prosperous countries.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Files Fresh Terrorism Charges Against Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Government Hired Asari Dokubo To Kill Biafra Agitators, IPOB Alleges
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Police Police Summon Controversial Former Kano Commissioner, Muazu Magaji, Silent On Reason For Invitation
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News LIVE UPDATES: United States 2020 Presidential Election Results
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Politics Obey IPOB’s Sit-at-home And Face Government's Wrath – Anambra Governor Warns Residents, Banks
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Legal IPOB American Lawyer, Bruce Fein, Petitions UK Foreign Affairs Secretary Over Continued Detention Of Nnamdi Kanu By Nigerian Government
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Files Fresh Terrorism Charges Against Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Government Hired Asari Dokubo To Kill Biafra Agitators, IPOB Alleges
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Police Police Summon Controversial Former Kano Commissioner, Muazu Magaji, Silent On Reason For Invitation
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Anambra Catholic School Hurriedly Buries Student Who Died After Maltreatment By Teacher
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News P&ID Scam: Ex-Ministry Of Petroleum Director, Grace Taiga, Faces Amended Charge, Remanded In Prison
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Shoot Anyone Attempting To Attack Correctional Centres, Aregbesola Tells Prison Officials
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
News Newly Married National Assembly Staff Slumps, Dies On Staircase
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Gunmen Attack Mourners At Burial Ceremony In Anambra
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Legal IPOB American Lawyer, Bruce Fein, Petitions UK Foreign Affairs Secretary Over Continued Detention Of Nnamdi Kanu By Nigerian Government
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari Meets Yobe Governor, Buni, In Abuja As Drama Over APC Convention Thickens
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Pay Us Or We'll Attack You, Bandits Tell Nine Zamfara Communities In Threat Letter
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Sacks Delta Monarch, Oghenejabor, Restrains Government From Recognising Him
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad