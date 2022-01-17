Pay Us Or We'll Attack You, Bandits Tell Nine Zamfara Communities In Threat Letter

This comes a few weeks after bandits embarked on mass killings of no fewer than 200 people in Bukkuyum and Anka local government areas.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 17, 2022

Bandits terrorising Gando Forest in Bukkuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State have written letters to nine communities asking them to pay their levies or face deadly attacks.

This comes a few weeks after bandits embarked on mass killings of no fewer than 200 people in Bukkuyum and Anka local government areas.

In that carnage, the assailants razed five villages, killed many residents and mutilated their bodies.

Residents disclosed that the bandits, who attacked the villages on motorcycles, were more than 500.

The letters seen by Premium Times were written in Hausa language and addressed to the different communities. 

Each of the letters has the name of the community on the top and the money it was expected to pay. 

There is also a mobile phone number written on the letters.

“Yargalma. N5,000,000. From Dogon Sabi na Auwali Wanzam. You people should reach out to us for peace. Come and pay us money or vacate your town. Respect this and live in peace,” one of the letters read.

All the letters carried the same contents except the title of the town and amount the bandits are demanding.

Zugu district has five communities that are taxed as follows: Wawan Iccen Ibrahim N4,000,000, Wawan Iccen Salihu N1,000,000, Gaude N1,000,000, Galle N1,000,000 and Tungar Gebe N500,000.

In Gado district, the two communities levied are Nannarki and Ruwan Kura N5,000,000 each.

Adabka district head has one community Gangara which is levied N1.5million. 

Zarummai district also has one community which is Yar Galma N5,000,000.

A source at the palace of Bunun Zugu, district head of Zugu in Bukkuyum Local Government Area confirmed that although the nine villages are spread across four districts, all the letters were sent to Bunun Zugu.

Bunun Zugu is considered to be one of the highly influential princes in the Bukkuyum Emirate Council.

The palace source, who craved anonymity, said the monarch had reached out to the Emir of Bukkuyum on the issue.

“His Royal Highness has been discussing the issue with the District Head and other heads of the remaining districts,” he said.

On how they authenticated the letters, the source said they were brought to the district head by released captives.

“Some of our people were kidnapped by bandits in November last year and after payment of ransom, they released them and sent them with the letters for delivery to the district head,” he noted.

A youth leader, Abubakar Gero, who is the coordinator of Zamfara Circle in the area, said the letters were given to some kidnapped residents of Kyaram village under Zugu.

“After payment of ransom by relatives of the captives, they asked them to go with the nine different letters and present them to Bunun Zugu who was also instructed to forward it to the remaining heads.”

He said that residents of the affected communities have started gathering the money to avoid attacks.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity I Don't See Banditry Ending Soon, Says Zamfara Governor, Matawalle, Who Donated Vehicles To Terrorists
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Ransack Katsina Village, Kill Man, Kidnap Wife, Son In Fresh Attack
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insecurity Bandits Attack Zamfara Commissioner, Kill Driver
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insecurity Bandits Ambush Security Personnel In Kaduna, Kill Three, Injure Two
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Kill Six Soldiers, Injure 20 Others During Ambush In Borno
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insecurity #ZarbarmariMassacre Trends As Nigerians Knock Buhari Over Rising Insecurity
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Files Fresh Terrorism Charges Against Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Government Hired Asari Dokubo To Kill Biafra Agitators, IPOB Alleges
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Police Police Summon Controversial Former Kano Commissioner, Muazu Magaji, Silent On Reason For Invitation
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Anambra Catholic School Hurriedly Buries Student Who Died After Maltreatment By Teacher
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News P&ID Scam: Ex-Ministry Of Petroleum Director, Grace Taiga, Faces Amended Charge, Remanded In Prison
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Shoot Anyone Attempting To Attack Correctional Centres, Aregbesola Tells Prison Officials
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Should Increase Academic Qualification For President, Others ―Gbajabiamila
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Newly Married National Assembly Staff Slumps, Dies On Staircase
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Gunmen Attack Mourners At Burial Ceremony In Anambra
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Legal IPOB American Lawyer, Bruce Fein, Petitions UK Foreign Affairs Secretary Over Continued Detention Of Nnamdi Kanu By Nigerian Government
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari Meets Yobe Governor, Buni, In Abuja As Drama Over APC Convention Thickens
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Sacks Delta Monarch, Oghenejabor, Restrains Government From Recognising Him
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad