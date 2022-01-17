Police Summon Controversial Former Kano Commissioner, Muazu Magaji, Silent On Reason For Invitation

The Kano State Police Command has summoned Muazu Magaji, a former Commissioner for Works in the administration of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Magaji revealed that he was invited by the SBI Political Desk of the command but that they failed to tell him the purpose of the invitation.

Muazu Magaji

“I received a call that they wanted me to appear before them. I asked on what basis and they told me that I will know all that is happening when I come.

“When I insisted, they said it was the Kano state government that filed a complaint against me,” he said.

When asked whether he honoured the invitation, Magaji said he was presently in Abuja and that he would honour the invitation once he gets to Kano on Tuesday.

“What am I running from? I will surely honor the invitation tomorrow,” he assured.

However, the command’s Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, was not available to comment on the matter.

Magaji has been controversial since he was sacked as commissioner in Kano.

The governor had reappointed him as his aide on AKK Gas Pipeline but fired him afterwards.

From that moment, the sacked commissioner has been criticising Ganduje and his administration on Facebook.

Presently, Magaji is a member of the Shekarau’s camp of the All Progressive Congress in Kano.