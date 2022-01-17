President Buhari Meets Yobe Governor, Buni, In Abuja As Drama Over APC Convention Thickens

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday received governor of Yobe State and Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni.

The pair met at the State House in Abuja amid the crisis rocking the party ahead of its forthcoming convention.

The APC has been embroiled in series of controversies in recent times due to division among party members over the conduct of the convention.

The drama took a new twist earlier in day when the Director-General of the Progressive Governors Forum, Salihu Lukman, resigned from his position.

In December, a sub-group of the APC identified as the Progressive Mandate Movement, threatened to occupy the national secretariat of the party if the Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee exceeded its February 5 deadline to conduct a national convention.

The group had claimed that President Buhari had desired the APC National Convention to hold in December 2021 but due to appeals by the Buni-led CECPC, the Presidency accepted February 2022.

Despite intervention by top members of the party, the grievances among members remain rife.