Take-It-Back Movement Demands Reversal Of Hostel Fees’ Hike In University Of Jos

The Take-It-Back Student Movement has asked the management of the University of Jos, Plateau State, (UNIJOS) to reverse the hike in the school's hostel fees.

In a statement by Damilare Adenola, its national coordinator, the group described the management's decision as unreasonable considering the situation of things in the country.

It said the development was another instance of what it described as the never-ending attacks on the right of Nigerian students.

The statement read, "Whether in the form of fee hikes or a package of willful denial of adequate learning facilities, the never-ending attacks on the right of Nigerian students to be educated must stop now.

"On the 10th of January 2022, students of the University of Jos received a secular, announcing the increase of Hostel fees by 100%. The announcement filled the hearts of many students with dismay, especially considering the current economic reality in the country.

"Before now, the University of Jos had been the only federal university in Nigeria with both the highest school fee and accommodation fee. As a group working against the systemic oppression of Nigerian students, we frown and condemn this unreasonable move by the Management of the University of Jos.

"For the umpteenth time, we wish to state that Nigerian students have a right to education which imposes an obligation on the Government to respect, protect and fulfil this right by fulfilling their constitutional duty to provide affordable and compulsory education.

"But against the UNESCO benchmark of 15-20 per cent, the Nigerian education sector under President Buhari has been poorly funded, judging from the meagre budgetary allocation dedicated to its catering in 2021, with a tiny 742billion allotted out of the general budget of N13trillion.

"While the children of big ogas in Government fly abroad to study, we are never blind to the fact that children of N30,000 minimum wage-earning workers are over-burdened by fees of all varieties, in a conscious attempt to marginalise them further from access to education.

"For the sake of justice and posterity, we as a group of oppressed Nigerian students have resolved to no further look on while our colleagues spread across local Nigerian institutions suffer and to our last breath, we shall fight this.

"In response to the legitimate cry of UNIJOS students, we call on the Federal Ministry of Education and the Management of the University of Jos to immediately reverse the hostel accommodation fees back to normal and equally appeal to all UNIJOS students to refuse payment of these burdensome and unwarranted fees masqueraded as Hostel Fees Increment.”

The group called on the school's management to reverse the fee hike, warning failure to do so would result in mass revolt from the students.