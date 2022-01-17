Zamfara Residents Storm Government House, Protest Against Bandits, Payment Of Over N200million Ransoms

Residents of Nahuche Community in the Bungudu local government area of Zamfara state have taken to the streets to protest the rate of insecurity in the region.

The protesters on Sunday expressed their anger over the incessant attacks on their community by bandits.

The protesters, who carried placards with various inscriptions besieged the entrance of Zamfara State Government House, Gusau, insisting that they had lost prominent personalities in their communities, including one Alh. Hadi Baban Geme to a reckless armed kidnapper even after payment of N35million as a ransom.

They also claimed that the people of the Nahuche community had paid money worth over N200million as ransoms to the kidnappers, and yet, were not allowed to enjoy peace.

After the demonstration, a former chairman of Bungudu local government, Alhaji Musa Manager Nahuche, told journalists that people in the town no longer slept, saying, “many people were kidnapped from the village last Saturday and are still in captivity.”

He further said many people of the community had been with the kidnappers for a long time adding that on Saturday another set of people had been kidnapped.