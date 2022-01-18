BREAKING: All Progressives Congress Holds National Convention February 26

The Chairman, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, CECPC of the APC and Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, revealed the date on Tuesday while delivering a goodwill message at the 2022 APC National Women Conference holding in Abuja.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 18, 2022

The national convention of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC will hold on Saturday February 26, 2022.
The issue of the convention had been a controversy lately which also led to the resignation of the Director-General of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, Salihu Lukman.
Lukman has been vocal about his stance on the national convention, warning the caretaker committee against the further delay of the national convention.
Governors of the APC had earlier Sunday met behind closed doors at the Kebbi Governors Lodge in Abuja.
The governors deliberated on the contentious national convention of the party and also insisted on holding the planned February convention of the APC.

 

