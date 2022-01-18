BREAKING: Anti-graft Agency, EFCC, Currently Grilling Former Lagos Attorney-General, Shasore, Over P&ID Scam

A former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Lagos State, Olasupo Shasore, is currently being questioned by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

SaharaReporters gathered that Shasore turned himself in for interrogation at the EFCC headquarters on Tuesday afternoon.

Olasupo Shasore

He is said to be under investigation over his role in the Process & Industrial Development scam.

“A former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Lagos State, Mr Olasupo Shasore (SAN), is being grilled by our operatives.

“The senior lawyer who got to our office in the afternoon is being quizzed over his role in the Process & Industrial Development scam,” a source said.

See Also Exclusive REVEALED: Former Lagos Attorney-General, Shasore, Collected $2m From P&ID To Frustrate Nigeria’s Defence In London Court

See Also Exclusive REVEALED: Former Lagos Attorney-General, Shasore, Collected $2m From P&ID To Frustrate Nigeria’s Defence In London Court