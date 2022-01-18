Buhari To Visit Gambia For President Barrow's Second Term Inauguration

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to visit Gambia on Wednesday to attend the second inauguration of the country's President, Adama Barrow.

This was contained in a statement on the Presidency's Twitter handle on Tuesday.

Buhari, according to the statement will serve as the special guest of honour at the ceremony.

Other African leaders are also expected to be present at the event which will hold at the Independence Stadium, Bakau.

“President Buhari, along with other ECOWAS leaders played a leading role in the restoration of democratic rule in The Gambia in 2017 after the former President, Yahya Jammeh, refused to surrender power after losing the election,” a part of the statement noted.



The Nigerian President will be accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno (retd); Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufai, and other top government officials.