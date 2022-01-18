Four Die, 12 Injured In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Crash

It was learnt that a total of 16 persons were involved in the accident.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 18, 2022

Four persons have reportedly lost their lives during an auto crash which occurred at about 10.55am around Oniworo turning in Fidiwo along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Tuesday.
File photo used to illustrate story.
The Public Relations Officer of Ogun State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Florence Okpe, who confirmed the development revealed that a total of 16 persons were involved in the accident involving a Madza bus with registration number APP 111 XM and HOWO Tanker with no registration number.
The FRSC spokesperson said the accident occurred as a result of excessive speed and loss of control.
Meanwhile, the injured ones have been taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere and Idera Hospital in Sagamu while the remains of the dead ones were deposited at FOS Ipara.
The Sector Commander, FRSC Ogun State command, Ahmed Umar, however, cautioned motorists on speed violation.

 

