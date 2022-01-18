Help Northern Governors First To Secure Their States – IPOB Warns Miyetti Allah Over Proposed Vigilantes In Imo

The Indigenous People of Biafra has warned the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association members to shelve their alleged move to form vigilante groups in Imo State.

IPOB alleged that the herders wanted to continue with their atrocities of killing, abducting, and raping innocent residents in the state by planning to form vigilantes.

File photo used to illustrate story.

It asked the breeders to go and help their governors in the Northern region to fight banditry and terrorism ravaging the region.

The Nnamdi Kanu-led group vowed to stop the Northern herders if they insisted to go ahead with their plan.

These were contained in the statement by the group's spokesperson, Emma Powerful, obtained by SaharaReporters on Tuesday.

It was titled, "Miyetti Allah Should First Chase Fulani Bandits Out Of Northern Nigeria Before Coming To Imo State To Stop ESN."

It stated, "The attention of global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by Nnamdi KANU has been drawn by the ranting of Miyetti Allah, the sponsors of terrorism in Nigeria, boasting that they are in Imo State to stop purported attacks by Eastern Security Network, ESN and IPOB.

"In the first place they are stabbing the truth in the head because ESN and IPOB are not behind any attacks in Imo State or anywhere for that matter. While IPOB remains a peaceful movement seeking the restoration of Biafra, ESN is a vigilante group repelling unprovoked and senseless attacks on Biafran communities by Fulani herdsmen.

"Again, ESN security outfit was formed on 12th of December 2020 to checkmate the excesses of herdsmen in our territory and farmlands where they abduct, rape our mothers, wives and sisters in the bushes and forests and till today ESN operatives still focused on chasing fulani terrorists herdsmen terrorising our communities.

"We are waiting for Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders and their foot soldiers disguised as vigilantes in Imo State and other states in Biafraland and we assure them that we are going to loose our mad dogs from the cage to chase them out from our territory. Let them not mistaken for anything they hear from criminals and we tell them that we are intact and we are waiting for them.

"This latest ranting by Miyetti Allah has further confirmed the suspicions that they are the masterminds of the growing insecurity in parts of the South-East. Their plan now is to bring in more of their foot soldiers and Jihadists into Imo State for more mayhem on innocent citizens. But we will resist them!

"Is it not curious and shameful that Miyetti Allah which has not assisted any Northern State to quell the daily bloodletting by Fulani bandits and terrorists, is now boasting of coming to assist security agencies to stop ESN and IPOB in Imo State? Let them first help Northern States and the federal government chase away terrorists moving from house to house adopting and recruiting people in Zamfara, Kaduna and other states in the North before heading South.

"We, therefore, want to let these Jihadists know that ESN will not allow them any breeding ground in Imo State or any part of Biafra land. Not now or tomorrow! No Jihadists under any guise will be allowed entry into Biafra land. Let them dare our people at their own peril.”