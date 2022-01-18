Imo Government Denies Contracting Miyetti Allah To Fight Crime In State

The Imo State Government has debunked claims that Miyetti Allah vigilantes have arrived in the state to help security agencies in combating crime.

Commissioner for Information in the state, Declan Emelumba, said at no time did the state government give any approval to a vigilante group to operate in Imo as claimed by a report making the rounds.

Hope Uzodinma

Emelumba said that the objective of the allegations he said was authored by desperate opposition, was to cause ethnic tension in the state.

He said, “This is to alert Imo people that there is no truth in the story being circulated by the opposition which has become more desperate. The government is not aware of any Miyetti Allah vigilante.”

He further stated that the government will not refrain from intimating the people of any security arrangements it was making but certainly not outside established security agencies.

Recall that some media reports had alleged that Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria said that its members had teamed up with security agents to tackle unidentified gunmen and suspected criminals in Imo State.

The report also said a chieftain of the group, Sarki Makao, revealed this, saying the partnership with security agents was approved by the state government.

Meanwhile, the Indigenous People of Biafra has vowed to stand against any attempt of the Miyetti Allah to constitute vigilante group in Imo State or any part of the South-East.

The group said this on Tuesday in a statement by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful.

IPOB stated that the vigilante groups should first go and help their governors fight terrorism and banditry in the North before thinking of going elsewhere.