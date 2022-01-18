Olubadan: High Chiefs Agree To Withdraw Pending Court Case

Members of the Olubadan-in-Council have agreed to withdraw the legal suit, which has been cited as a hindrance to the enthronement of the new Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The decision was taken when the high chiefs convened at the Olubadan palace, Oja’ba on Tuesday, The Nation reports.

This will pave way for the formal announcement and enthronement of Otun Olubadan, Senator Lekan Balogun, as the next Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Recall that on Sunday, the Olubadan-in-Council had selected Senator Balogun as the next Olubadan.

The Otun-Balogun of Ibadanland, High Chief Tajudeen Ajibola, who briefly addressed reporters after the two-hour meeting, said the high chiefs had agreed with the governor to withdraw the suit in court.

He said the process of withdrawing the case had commenced, stressing that due process would be followed when asked about when the process would be concluded.

He said, “The case was adjourned to the 1st of February this year and whatever happens, we would have to get to the court before the withdrawal can take place.”

The meeting was informed by the agreement, which the high chiefs reached with Governor Seyi Makinde on Saturday that all parties would do whatever necessary to ensure the selection and enthronement of the next Olubadan was smooth.

The chiefs, who became Royal Majesties and Baales elevated to coronet-wearing Obas by the 2017 review of the Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration, filed separate suits challenging a consent judgment obtained on the suit challenging their elevation.

They argued that the consent judgment was obtained without their participation, stressing that their fate could not have been decided behind them.

The elevated Baales have scheduled their meeting to Thursday during which they will also review the current situation of things on the succession process and take a position.

They have indicated that the high chiefs’ decision to withdraw their own case did not affect their own suit in any way since they are separate suits.

Barely 24 hours after the death of Oba Saliu Adetunji, a former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Micheal Lana, had written to Governor Makinde, warning him against approving the expected nomination of Balogun as the next Olubadan given the suit filed by the chiefs.

He highlighted that the suit constituted an encumbrance on the selection and enthroning process, stressing that only withdrawal of the suit can pave the way for a smooth succession process.