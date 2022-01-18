Panic As Gunmen Kill Two Soldiers In Abia

Residents of Owaza and Obibor communities in Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia State have deserted the villages after gunmen killed two soldiers in the area.

The gunmen after killing the soldiers also carted away their arms, The Nation reports.

It was also learnt that the gunmen burnt the soldiers’ patrol vehicles.

The soldiers were reportedly killed between Owaza and Obibor communities respectively.

It was gathered that the incident forced most residents and indigenes of the two communities to leave to avoid possible reprisal by the military.

A military source, who did not want to be named, confirmed the death of the soldiers.

The source disclosed the soldiers were killed around 4am at their duty posts.

He further alleged that the soldiers were killed by members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra.

“Investigation into the matter is ongoing. The members of the communities that are leaving their villages do not have any need to do so because we are not going after innocent civilians who are going about their businesses.

“The people who committed the act are no longer there. So, what’s the need arresting innocent people?

“We have commences investigation and will soon get to the roots of the matter,” the military source said.