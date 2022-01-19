APC Approves Schedule Of Activities For 2022 National Convention

The All Progressives Congress Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee has adopted the timetable of activities of its national convention slated for February 26, 2022.

The ruling party disclosed this during a meeting on Wednesday in Abuja.

A statement by the APC reads, "There will be receiving of the interim report of the National Reconciliation Committee on 31st January, 2022, while consideration and adoption of reports of state congresses is scheduled for 2nd February 2022.

"On 3rd February, 2022, there will be inauguration of the state executives and sale of forms to all aspirants vying for national offices (APC National Secretariat) will take place on 14th February, 2022.

"Also, submission of completed forms and accompanying documents (APC National Secretariat) on or before 19th February, 2022, the publication of sub-committees is also slated for the same day, 19th February, 2022.

"There will be screening of all aspirants vying for national offices between 20th and 22nd of February, 2022.

"The screening appeals to hear and resolve complaints arising from the screening exercise on 23rd February, 2022.

"Between 24th and 25th of February 2022, there will be accreditation of all statutory and elected delegates to the national convention.

"The national convention to elect national officers to the National Executive Committee will hold on 26th February, 2022.

"It will be concluded with the national convention appeal to hear and resolve complaints arising from the national convention on 28th February, 2022."