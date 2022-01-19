APC Approves Schedule Of Activities For 2022 National Convention

The ruling party disclosed this during a meeting on Wednesday in Abuja.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 19, 2022

The All Progressives Congress Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee has adopted the timetable of activities of its national convention slated for February 26, 2022. 

The ruling party disclosed this during a meeting on Wednesday in Abuja. 

A statement by the APC reads, "There will be receiving of the interim report of the National Reconciliation Committee on 31st January, 2022, while consideration and adoption of reports of state congresses is scheduled for 2nd February 2022.

"On 3rd February, 2022, there will be inauguration of the state executives and sale of forms to all aspirants vying for national offices (APC National Secretariat) will take place on 14th February, 2022. 

"Also, submission of completed forms and accompanying documents (APC National Secretariat) on or before 19th February, 2022, the publication of sub-committees is also slated for the same day, 19th February, 2022. 

"There will be screening of all aspirants vying for national offices between  20th and 22nd of February, 2022. 

"The screening appeals to hear and resolve complaints arising from the screening exercise on 23rd February, 2022. 

"Between 24th and 25th of February 2022, there will be accreditation of all statutory and elected delegates to the national convention. 

"The national convention to elect national officers to the National Executive Committee will hold on 26th February, 2022. 

"It will be concluded with the national convention appeal to hear and resolve complaints arising from the national convention on 28th February, 2022."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Sports Nigeria Defeats Guinea-Bissau, Egypt Beats Sudan To Qualify For AFCON Knockout Round
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Helping the Nigerian Economy Stay in Shape
0 Comments
11 Years Ago
Opinion Jonathan & NNPC’s Unbalanced Oil Revenue Accounts
0 Comments
11 Years Ago
Opinion How Virgin Atlantic 'Fright' Almost Stole Ngugi's Christmas
0 Comments
11 Years Ago
Opinion How Federal And State Governments Can Afford To Pay Civil Servants A Living Wage
0 Comments
10 Years Ago
Opinion Relevant Ideology: Masterkey To Igbo Development
0 Comments
10 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption National Identification Management Commission Employee Demands N100,000 To Correct Man's Birth Date Agency Misquoted
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Sports Nigeria Defeats Guinea-Bissau, Egypt Beats Sudan To Qualify For AFCON Knockout Round
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics IPOB Releases Names Of ‘Criminals’ Allegedly Sponsored By Governor Uzodinma, Others To Impersonate Eastern Security Network
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Oil Nigerian Government’s Position On Petrol Subsidy To Be Disclosed Soon –Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Military Nnamdi Kanu: We'll Respond After Studying N1billion Compensation Judgment –Nigerian Army
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion Buhari’s Pyramids of Deceit and Shame By Usman Okai Austin
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Legal Court Fixes Date For Judgment In Suit Seeking Removal Of Ebonyi Governor, Umahi, Over Defection From PDP
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Despite Knowing I Would Be Rigged Out, I Still Shared N140m To Party Chieftains 2003 Election Eve --Ex-Ogun Governor, Osoba
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING Court Declares Nnamdi Kanu's Arrest As Illegal, Orders Nigerian Government To Pay Him N1billion
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: AMCON MD Arrested, Detained By Anti-graft Agency, EFCC
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: INEC Responds To Tinubu’s Claim, Says Permanent Voter Cards Still Valid
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Human Rights Don't Tell Sowore I Bungled His Appeal, Judge Begs Femi Falana
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad