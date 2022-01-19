Bandits Sack Nine Villages In Kaduna, Abduct Many Residents

This comes as the Kaduna State government announced the killing of some bandits and the rescue of kidnapped victims.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 19, 2022

Bandits have sacked no fewer than nine villages in Kaduna State, abducting scores of residents during the attack.

This comes as the Kaduna State government announced the killing of some bandits and the rescue of kidnapped victims.

SaharaReporters learnt from residents of Birnin Gwari that besides sacking nine villages, bandits abducted unspecified numbers of people along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari way.

A titleholder in Birnin Gwari, Zubairu Abdurra'uf Idris, informed that Kungin Dan-Bauchi, Kimbi, Katagagi, Damari and Shirya, were among the villages sacked within one week.

He said, “How these terrorists invaded Waro, Rema, Unguwar Shehu and Sabon Gida, as well as Dagara communities where three women and unspecified numbers of men were abducted, remains terrifying.”

Security experts believe that despite declaring bandits as terrorists, the Nigerian government was not doing enough to dislodge them.

Dr. Yahuza Ahmed Getso said, “The attack on Birnin Gwari yesterday confirms that Nigerian security operatives lack the equipment to confront the bandits, especially along the Birnin Gwari highway."

It is widely believed that the aerial bombardment of terrorists' hideouts in bushes across the Northwest region must be done simultaneously to end banditry in Nigeria.

However, despite continued havoc on communities by bandits in parts of Kaduna State, the state government through its Commissioner of Internal Security Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, has insisted that operatives were winning the war against terrorism.

