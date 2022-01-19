Boko Haram Terrorists Kill Traditional Ruler, Teenager In Adamawa

Gunmen believed to be Boko Haram terrorists have killed a traditional ruler and a teenager in Adamawa State.

SaharaReporters learnt that the two persons were reportedly killed during an abduction move in the Madagali Local Government Area of the state.

File Photo

SaharaReporters learnt that Ijarsu Markus, who was abducted alongside his mother, and sibling last two weeks from Maiwandu village in the Madagali Local Government Area had been murdered by his captors.

They informed that the remains of the 16-year old were discovered three days after he was killed with stab wounds on his chest and heart.

This comes two weeks after the village head of Maiwandu, Ahmadu Sikari, was murdered in an attempt to kidnap him.

Madagali, which was annexed by the terror group, Boko Haram between 2014 and 2015, had continued to experience attacks from time to time.

Local vigilantes had rescued Markus' mother and his brother while the gunmen made away with the deceased.

Confirming the two deaths to SaharaReporters, the district head of Duhu, Mustapha Sanusi, said the death of the village head and that of Markus had terrified the area. He pleaded with the government to deploy more troops to the area.

He said, “Some Boko Haram insurgents are now teaming up with other criminals to raise money for the insurgency through kidnapping for ransom.”

The Spokesperson for the police in Adamawa State, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, confirmed the incidents, adding that "the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Ahmed Barde has dispatched personnel to track down the perpetrators.”