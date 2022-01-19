BREAKING: AMCON MD Arrested, Detained By Anti-graft Agency, EFCC

Kuru, who has been accused of assets diversion and selling of seized assets to cronies at below value prices by businessmen accused of loan default with banks, was invited by the EFCC earlier on Wednesday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 19, 2022

The Managing Director of Assets Management Company of Nigeria, Mr Ahmed Kuru, has been arrested and detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Kuru, who has been accused of assets diversion and selling of seized assets to cronies at below value prices by businessmen accused of loan default with banks, was invited by the EFCC earlier on Wednesday.

Ahmed Kuru

A reliable source at the EFCC, confirmed that Kuru was invited by the commission after confirmation of his selling assets worth billions of naira belonging to Atlantic. 

According to the source, Atlantic was accused of loan default with Skye Bank and properties in collateral were seized while an action was instituted in court. 

With the pendency of the court case, Kuru proceeded to selling the properties in dispute at a price far below the prevailing market value. 

"Kuru will certainly spend the night with the commission as he is still undergoing interrogation," the source added.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption National Identification Management Commission Employee Demands N100,000 To Correct Man's Birth Date Agency Misquoted
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
2019: Nigeria Needs Leaders That Can Drive Progress
Corruption 2019 Election: Failed Leadership Is Nigeria’s Major Challenge
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Corruption Chinese Arraigned For Attempting To Smuggle N108m Out Of Nigeria
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Corruption Information Minister Defends 'Looters List', Says No Sacred Cow In Anti-Graft War
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Corruption N650m Money Laundering Trial: Jumoke Akinjide, Others Disown Statements Made To EFCC
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Corruption Reps Insist NEMA Boss Must Account For N23bn Allocation
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics IPOB Releases Names Of ‘Criminals’ Allegedly Sponsored By Governor Uzodinma, Others To Impersonate Eastern Security Network
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Oil Nigerian Government’s Position On Petrol Subsidy To Be Disclosed Soon –Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Sports APC Approves Schedule Of Activities For 2022 National Convention
0 Comments
59 Minutes Ago
Sports Nigeria Defeats Guinea-Bissau, Egypt Beats Sudan To Qualify For AFCON Knockout Round
0 Comments
56 Minutes Ago
Opinion Buhari’s Pyramids of Deceit and Shame By Usman Okai Austin
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal Court Fixes Date For Judgment In Suit Seeking Removal Of Ebonyi Governor, Umahi, Over Defection From PDP
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption National Identification Management Commission Employee Demands N100,000 To Correct Man's Birth Date Agency Misquoted
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Despite Knowing I Would Be Rigged Out, I Still Shared N140m To Party Chieftains 2003 Election Eve --Ex-Ogun Governor, Osoba
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Military Nnamdi Kanu: We'll Respond After Studying N1billion Compensation Judgment –Nigerian Army
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Human Rights Don't Tell Sowore I Bungled His Appeal, Judge Begs Femi Falana
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Reps Probe Attorney-General Of Federation, Malami, IGP Over Police Invasion Of Magodo Estate In Lagos
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Military You're Responsible For Killings In Anambra, IPOB Tells Nigerian Army
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad