BREAKING Court Adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial To February 16

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 19, 2022

The Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned the trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, to February 16, 2022.

Justice Binta Nyako said this was to enable the court to consider the application filed by the defence counsel to quash the charges filed by the Nigerian government against Kanu.

The court added that the prosecution counsel must serve the defence counsel five days before the hearing.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that Kanu pleaded not guilty to the 15-count amended charge bordering on treasonable felony and terrorism, brought against him by the Nigerian government.

Kanu, who was docked before trial Justice Nyako, said he was innocent of all the allegations the government levelled against him after the charge was read to him in the open court.

Consequently, the action increased the initial counts against him from seven to 15.

Kanu on Wednesday entered his plea to the fresh amended charge against him which borders on his alleged commission of acts of terrorism, felony, incitement, unlawful importation of a radio transmitter, and headship of an illegal organisation.

Before Kanu was ushered into the courtroom around 10:15 am, the DSS had produced several documentary pieces of evidence, including electronic devices it would use to play some of the alleged inciting broadcasts that were made by the defendant.

