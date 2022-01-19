BREAKING Court Declares Nnamdi Kanu's Arrest As Illegal, Orders Nigerian Government To Pay Him N1billion

The judge on Wednesday also ruled that his abduction and forceful return to Nigeria was "illegal" under local and international laws.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 19, 2022

Justice Benson Anya of the Abia State High Court has ruled that the invasion of the security agents to the residence of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, in 2017 was unlawful and an infringement on his human rights.

Nnamdi Kanu

Anya also ruled that the Nigerian government should pay Kanu a sum of N1billion as a compensation for the violation of his fundamental human rights.

Recall that Kanu's Special Counsel, Aloy Ejimakor filed the lawsuit against the Nigerian government on August 27, 2021 before the Abia court. See Also Breaking News BREAKING Abia Court Rejects Nigerian Government’s Objection To Nnamdi Kanu's Case 0 Comments 51 Minutes Ago

SaharaReporters earlier reported that the judge rejected the challenge by the Nigerian government on the jurisdiction to hear Kanu’s case.

Ejimakor had argued that the Kanu could not be tried in Nigeria as there was no crime he had committed known to both Nigerian and international laws. See Also Legal Tension In Abia As Court Rules On Nnamdi Kanu’s Suit Against Nigerian Government 0 Comments 4 Hours Ago

He had added that the government of Nigeria collaborated with Kenya to abduct him and rendition him to Nigeria.

SaharaReporters, New York

