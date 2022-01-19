BREAKING: INEC Responds To Tinubu’s Claim, Says Permanent Voter Cards Still Valid

Tinubu had made the claim while addressing women leaders of the APC, who paid him a visit in Abuja on Tuesday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 19, 2022

The Independent National Electoral Commission has responded to a claim by National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, that Permanent Voter Cards have expired.

 

INEC Chairman Professor Mahmood Yakubu Getty Images

The former governor of Lagos State also decried that there had been a decline in the number of eligible voters in recent times.

 

Reacting, Chief Technical Adviser to the Chairman of INEC, Prof Bolade Eyinla, stated that PVCs previously registered remained valid.

 

He advised those, who already have PVCs, not to bother about registering for another one.

 

He said, “This information is not correct. The PVC issued to all previously registered voters remains valid. This kind of statement will certainly push eligible voters to register more than once thereby creating the problem of double and multiple registrations.”

 

Corroborating Eyinla’s point, Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi, pointed out that registering for PVC more than once was an offence under the law.

 

He said, “In fact, double registration is an offence under our laws. Eligible Nigerians are entitled to register only once. Once a name appears on the National Register of Voters, it stays there permanently.

 

“One of the very few instances where a name could be removed from the register is if there’s a strong and verifiable proof that the person bearing the name has died.”

