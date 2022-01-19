BREAKING: Nigeria Government Moves ‘Loads Of Documentary Evidences’ Against Nnamdi Kanu To Court Room

The Nigerian prosecution team has moved loads of what it called, documentary evidence, against the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, into the court room as his trial continued on Wednesday.

The court room of the Federal High Court in Abuja before Justice Binta Nyako where the prosecution is slated to hold has been flooded with documentary evidence to be tendered by the President Muhammadu Buhari’s government against Kanu.

Also electronic equipment comprising various cameras have been brought to court and are being inspected by the lead counsel to the Nigerian government, Shuaib Magaji Labaran.

Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyers led by Chief Mike Ozekhome have taken their seats waiting for the proceedings.

Similarly, family members of the Biafran leader, including a nursing mother, have taken their seats.

A representative of the British High Commissioner billed to watch the trial for the United Kingdom has also been allowed into the court room.