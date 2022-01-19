Buhari’s Spokesman, Garba Shehu Follows Tinubu Support Group On Twitter

It was observed that the latest account Shehu followed is that of the Tinubu Media Support Group.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 19, 2022

Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, is now following the Tinubu Media Support Group on micro-blogging site, Twitter.
Shehu, who was among the first presidential spokesmen to tweet after the Twitter ban was lifted on January 13, has been active ever since.

Garba Shehu Classic FM, Abuja.
Before the ban, Shehu, who joined Twitter in April 2015, followed 365 other accounts.
However, that number has risen to 366; with him being followed by over 1.2 million users.
It was observed that the latest account Shehu followed is that of the Tinubu Media Support Group.
The TMS with the handle @TinubuMediaS, which was opened after the ban was lifted, also follows the All Progressives Congress presidential hopeful, Bola Tinubu.
The account bears Tinubu’s public declaration to contest for the presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressive Congress.
The group’s profile describes it as a “Volunteer Media Support, BAT Fans, Promoters of BAT’23 project.”
When filing this report, the account follows 460 users and is followed by 961 users, including the presidential spokesman.
Buhari had in a recent interview refused to disclose his favourite successor saying he would keep it to himself to prevent the individual from being “eliminated.”
Pressed for an answer in the television interview, Buhari had said, “No, I wouldn’t because he may be eliminated if I mention it. It is better to keep it a secret.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics IPOB Releases Names Of ‘Criminals’ Allegedly Sponsored By Governor Uzodinma, Others To Impersonate Eastern Security Network
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Oil Nigerian Government’s Position On Petrol Subsidy To Be Disclosed Soon –Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Legal Court Fixes Date For Judgment In Suit Seeking Removal Of Ebonyi Governor, Umahi, Over Defection From PDP
0 Comments
35 Minutes Ago
Politics Despite Knowing I Would Be Rigged Out, I Still Shared N140m To Party Chieftains 2003 Election Eve --Ex-Ogun Governor, Osoba
0 Comments
38 Minutes Ago
Military Nnamdi Kanu: We'll Respond After Studying N1billion Compensation Judgment –Nigerian Army
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Human Rights Don't Tell Sowore I Bungled His Appeal, Judge Begs Femi Falana
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics IPOB Releases Names Of ‘Criminals’ Allegedly Sponsored By Governor Uzodinma, Others To Impersonate Eastern Security Network
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Oil Nigerian Government’s Position On Petrol Subsidy To Be Disclosed Soon –Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion Buhari’s Pyramids of Deceit and Shame By Usman Okai Austin
0 Comments
32 Minutes Ago
Legal Court Fixes Date For Judgment In Suit Seeking Removal Of Ebonyi Governor, Umahi, Over Defection From PDP
0 Comments
35 Minutes Ago
Corruption National Identification Management Commission Employee Demands N100,000 To Correct Man's Name Agency Misspelt
0 Comments
37 Minutes Ago
Politics Despite Knowing I Would Be Rigged Out, I Still Shared N140m To Party Chieftains 2003 Election Eve --Ex-Ogun Governor, Osoba
0 Comments
38 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: AMCON MD Arrested, Detained By Anti-graft Agency, EFCC
0 Comments
45 Minutes Ago
Military Nnamdi Kanu: We'll Respond After Studying N1billion Compensation Judgment –Nigerian Army
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Human Rights Don't Tell Sowore I Bungled His Appeal, Judge Begs Femi Falana
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Reps Probe Attorney-General Of Federation, Malami, IGP Over Police Invasion Of Magodo Estate In Lagos
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Military You're Responsible For Killings In Anambra, IPOB Tells Nigerian Army
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Dismisses Suit Challenging Twitter Operations In Nigeria
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad