Buhari’s Spokesman, Garba Shehu Follows Tinubu Support Group On Twitter

Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, is now following the Tinubu Media Support Group on micro-blogging site, Twitter.

Shehu, who was among the first presidential spokesmen to tweet after the Twitter ban was lifted on January 13, has been active ever since.

Garba Shehu

Before the ban, Shehu, who joined Twitter in April 2015, followed 365 other accounts.

However, that number has risen to 366; with him being followed by over 1.2 million users.

It was observed that the latest account Shehu followed is that of the Tinubu Media Support Group.

The TMS with the handle @TinubuMediaS, which was opened after the ban was lifted, also follows the All Progressives Congress presidential hopeful, Bola Tinubu.

The account bears Tinubu’s public declaration to contest for the presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressive Congress.

The group’s profile describes it as a “Volunteer Media Support, BAT Fans, Promoters of BAT’23 project.”

When filing this report, the account follows 460 users and is followed by 961 users, including the presidential spokesman.

Buhari had in a recent interview refused to disclose his favourite successor saying he would keep it to himself to prevent the individual from being “eliminated.”

Pressed for an answer in the television interview, Buhari had said, “No, I wouldn’t because he may be eliminated if I mention it. It is better to keep it a secret.”