Court Recommends Political Solution To Nigerian Government’s Tussle With Nnamdi Kanu

This was in the ruling by Justice Benson Anya who presided on the ruling of Kanu’s fundamental human rights suit on Wednesday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 19, 2022

The Abia State High Court has asked the Nigerian government to deploy political solution in its tussle with the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.
This was in the ruling by Justice Benson Anya who presided on the ruling of Kanu’s fundamental human rights suit on Wednesday.


According to Kanu’s counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, the court also ruled that the Nigerian government show write an apology letter to Kanu for violating his human rights.
SaharaReporters had earlier reported that the court asked the Nigerian government to pay Kanu a sum of N1billion as compensation.
Ejimakor had also confirmed this on his verified Twitter page.
He wrote, “Mazi Nnamdi Kanu WINS as Abia High Court rules that the Federal Government violated his fundamental rights. Orders the Federal government to pay N1b to him and issue a letter of apology to him.
“Most importantly, the Court recommended political solution to the #Biafran agitation.”

 

SaharaReporters, New York

