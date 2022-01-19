EXCLUSIVE: Photos Of Tax Receipts Issued By Boko Haram To Farmers, Herdsmen In Borno Controlled Territories

SaharaReporters had in several reports in 2021 reported how the insurgents had been taxing residents of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 19, 2022

Some of the tax receipts issued by the Islamic State-backed faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), to farmers and herdsman in the North-East states have been obtained by SaharaReporters.

The receipts were issued to residents of some farming communities in Borno State under the control of the terror group after collection of levies and taxes from them.

SaharaReporters had in several reports in 2021 reported how the insurgents had been taxing residents of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe State.

Sources said failure of the residents to comply with the directive attracts the death penalty.

SaharaReporters also reported how ISWAP established two Wilaya’s (Caliphates) at Lake Chad and Sambisa forest to sustain its war against countries in Sub-Saharan Africa. See Also Insecurity Borno Residents Share How Much Taxes, Levies Farmers, Fishermen, Others Now Pay To Boko Haram, ISWAP Terrorists 0 Comments 6 Months Ago

According to sources, the terrorist group lifted the ban imposed on fishing and farming activities in the Lake Chad area, three years after chasing people out of for allegedly spying for Nigerian troops.

It, nevertheless, imposed new taxes and levies in the areas controlled by ISWAP-Boko Haram, to regulate trades and agricultural activities.

Several fishermen, farmers and merchants had returned to the Lake-Chad area to engage in socio-economic activities, under the arrangement of the new ISWAP-Boko Haram leadership. See Also Terrorism Residents Happy To Pay Taxes To ISWAP Terrorists Who Now Run Parallel Government In Borno – Report 0 Comments 2 Months Ago

Since the death of JAS leader, Abubakar Shekau, ISWAP has been consolidating its grip in locations around Lake Chad.

Just recently, it appointed Wali Sani Shuwaram, a 45-year-old as the new Leader (Wali) of ISWAP in Lake Chad.

The sect’s membership has swollen with the defection of hundreds of Boko Haram fighters under Shekau.

The Nigerian Army has repeatedly claimed that insurgency had been largely defeated and the military frequently underplays any losses.

The terror group has caused over 100,000 deaths and displaced millions of individuals mainly in Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe states.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Kill Traditional Ruler, Teenager In Adamawa
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Buhari Should Personally Lead Peace Talks With Us To End Insecurity —Bandit Leader Says In Video
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Insecurity Bandits Say Abducted Kebbi Secondary Schoolgirls Already Married To Criminals
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Insecurity How Gunmen Killed 5 People, Injured Others In Fresh Southern Kaduna Attack
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Sokoto State Shuts Down Telecommunication Networks After Zamfara, Katsina
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Insecurity Pay Bandits Monthly Stipend, All They Want Is Food — Methodist Prelate Tells Buhari
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Nnamdi Kanu Pleads ‘Not Guilty’ To 15-Count Amended Charge Filed By Nigerian Government
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Legal Secret Police, DSS Flouts Judge’s Order As Nnamdi Kanu Arrives Court In Same Attire
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill Two APC Party Chieftains in Enugu, Abduct One During Meeting
0 Comments
35 Minutes Ago
Legal Why IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu Appeared In Same Clothes – Secret Police, DSS Tells Court
0 Comments
25 Minutes Ago
Politics Presidential Aspirant, Orji Kalu Visits Buhari In Aso Rock
0 Comments
19 Minutes Ago
Politics Some APC Party Leaders Became Tyrants – Salihu Lukman Speaks On His Resignation As Progressive Governors Forum’s Boss
0 Comments
10 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING Abia Court Rejects Nigerian Government’s Objection To Nnamdi Kanu's Case
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING Court Adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial To February 16
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING Court Declares Nnamdi Kanu's Arrest As Illegal, Orders Nigerian Government To Pay Him N1billion
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Human Rights Again, Nigerian Government-Sponsored Thugs Attack Sowore, Journalists At Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial
0 Comments
55 Minutes Ago
CRIME Two Dismissed Policemen Lead Robbery Gang, Arrested With N25million Goods
0 Comments
48 Minutes Ago
News Father Cries Out For Help As Son Undergoing NYSC In Ebonyi Goes Missing For Two Months
0 Comments
43 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad