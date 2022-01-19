EXCLUSIVE: Photos Of Tax Receipts Issued By Boko Haram To Farmers, Herdsmen In Borno Controlled Territories

Some of the tax receipts issued by the Islamic State-backed faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), to farmers and herdsman in the North-East states have been obtained by SaharaReporters.

The receipts were issued to residents of some farming communities in Borno State under the control of the terror group after collection of levies and taxes from them.

SaharaReporters had in several reports in 2021 reported how the insurgents had been taxing residents of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe State.

Sources said failure of the residents to comply with the directive attracts the death penalty.

SaharaReporters also reported how ISWAP established two Wilaya’s (Caliphates) at Lake Chad and Sambisa forest to sustain its war against countries in Sub-Saharan Africa. See Also Insecurity Borno Residents Share How Much Taxes, Levies Farmers, Fishermen, Others Now Pay To Boko Haram, ISWAP Terrorists

According to sources, the terrorist group lifted the ban imposed on fishing and farming activities in the Lake Chad area, three years after chasing people out of for allegedly spying for Nigerian troops.

It, nevertheless, imposed new taxes and levies in the areas controlled by ISWAP-Boko Haram, to regulate trades and agricultural activities.

Several fishermen, farmers and merchants had returned to the Lake-Chad area to engage in socio-economic activities, under the arrangement of the new ISWAP-Boko Haram leadership. See Also Terrorism Residents Happy To Pay Taxes To ISWAP Terrorists Who Now Run Parallel Government In Borno – Report

Since the death of JAS leader, Abubakar Shekau, ISWAP has been consolidating its grip in locations around Lake Chad.

Just recently, it appointed Wali Sani Shuwaram, a 45-year-old as the new Leader (Wali) of ISWAP in Lake Chad.

The sect’s membership has swollen with the defection of hundreds of Boko Haram fighters under Shekau.

The Nigerian Army has repeatedly claimed that insurgency had been largely defeated and the military frequently underplays any losses.

The terror group has caused over 100,000 deaths and displaced millions of individuals mainly in Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe states.