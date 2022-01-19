How Three Governors Colluded With Security Operatives Who Killed Over 1,000 South-East Residents – Report

A civic group, the International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law, has revealed that no fewer than 1150 residents were killed in the South-East region by the security agents and herdsmen between October 2020 and December 2021.

According to the group, about 1000 people could also not be accounted for as they had been abducted by the security agents.

This was disclosed in the latest report of Intersociety made available to SaharaReporters on Wednesday.

Intersociety disclosed that three governors, Hope Uzodinma, Dave Umahi and Nyesom Wike of Imo, Ebonyi and Rivers states respectively are complicit in the atrocities.

The statement read partly, "The Nigerian security forces deployed in Eastern Nigeria had in fourteen months or between late October 2020 and Dec 2021 killed not less than 1,150 defenseless citizens of Eastern Nigeria.

"Their killings represent monthly average of 85 deaths and daily average of three and could be monthly average of 155 and daily average of 5.5 deaths if the presumed dead 1000 missing citizens are added.

"The security forces also abducted and disappeared till date in the same past 14 months at least 1000 unarmed civilians; arrested alive and unarmed and taken into security custodies outside the knowledge of their families or lawyers, from where they have gone missing till date.

"Soldiers of the Nigerian Army are found to be responsible for at least 70% of their abduction and disappearances while the Department of State Services, NPF, Nigerian Navy and Nigerian Air Force are separately and jointly responsible for the remaining 30%.

"In the area of ‘perpetrator ratio’, soldiers of the Nigerian Army and various ‘special squads’ of the Nigeria Police Force are the lead-killers or perpetrators. The trio of Governors Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State are the most vicariously culpable Governors that aided and abetted the killings and property destruction including burning of civilian homes and sanctuaries.

"On the other hand, the widely believed Nigerian State protected herdsmen are responsible for hacking to death in 2021 alone of at least 270 Igbos.

"Their death had majorly occurred in Ebonyi, Enugu, Anambra, Imo, Abia and Igbo parts of Delta, Edo (Obiaruku and Igbo-Akiri), Benue and Kogi states.”