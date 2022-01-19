IPOB Releases Names Of ‘Criminals’ Allegedly Sponsored By Governor Uzodinma, Others To Impersonate Eastern Security Network

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the group, had in December 2020 launched the ESN, saying the regional security outfit just like Amotekun in the South-West, would help to tackle crimes and criminalities.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 19, 2022

The Indigenous People of Biafra has released some names allegedly impersonating its members and the Eastern Security Network across Imo and Anambra states.

 

IPOB’s spokesperson, Emma Powerful, in a statement on Wednesday alleged that some ‘criminals’ were using ESN to commit crimes against people of some communities in Imo and Anambra.

 

He insisted that the militia arm of the group had no camp in Lilu, Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

 

He said, “In Orsumoghu, Nnewi South, Lilu Orsumenyi of Ihiala LGA of Anambra State these criminals mentioned below are the ones impersonating ESN/IPOB members using ESN name to commit crimes against the people of these communities they are not ESN members, the communities involved should use their vigilante groups and stop them, the ESN will help them too.

 

“Emmanuel aka (Obereagu), Innocent Obiekee from Isingwu Orsumoghu, Izuchukwu from Amaduru Orsumoghu, Ofordie aka Baby.”

 

The group also accused Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma, of sponsoring some names to impersonate ESN in the state.

 

The statement added, “In Orlu, Imo State, these criminals mentioned below are impersonating ESN/IPOB members to demonize IPOB and ESN members, they are sponsored by Hope Uzodinma and his co-travellers and traitors to demonize IPOB and ESN members in Imo State.

 

“Agu, 50, Vice, Ojoo. Number one (No 1) and Ojoo and their gang are collecting Illegal levies at Eke Ututu in the name of ESN when they are neither ESN operatives nor IPOB family members. The one they call Sky and Zuma are collecting proceeds from innocent communities. Igbanda and his gangs are also collecting N5,000 from Orlu people in the name of ESN. 

 

“These names mentioned or listed in this press statement have been declared persona non-grata in Biafraland, and they remain so. People must stop giving them money they are not ESN operative and not IPOB volunteers.

 

“Contact these numbers to report any crime from individuals, cult groups or criminal gangs using the name of IPOB/ESN to commit crimes. The numbers +1248 949 4843, +61434294745.

 

“They have been kidnapping people, snatching cars, and raping our women in our territory. IPOB volunteers and ESN operatives have also been making efforts to apprehend these agents of sorrow. We cannot watch these beasts created and sponsored by Hope Uzodinma, his masters in Miyeti Allah, and their co-travellers to destroy Biafra land.”

SaharaReporters, New York

