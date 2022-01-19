National Identification Management Commission Employee Demands N100,000 To Correct Man's Birth Date Agency Misquoted

A resident of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Akintade Samuel, has lamented that the National Identification Management Commission made a mistake on his date of birth by inputting 1971 instead of 1981 when processing his national identity card.

Samuel, who spoke with SaharaReporters on Wednesday, said an NIMC official after acknowledging that it was the agency’s error, went ahead to demand N100,000 from him to correct the mistake.

Samuel added that he asked the NIMC to correct his date of birth to 1981, which was what was on his Bank Verification Number done in Abuja but the NIMC official insisted on collecting N100,000 before making any correction.

The Abuja resident told SaharaReporters that he had vowed not pay a dime since the blunder was from the NIMC.

He called on Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, to wade in the matter.

He said, "I never did the mistake. I told the female staff last year when it occurred that it was not my date of birth.

"She told me that she can't change it, that l will have to prove to them that it was my date of birth and I have to pay N100,000 to UBA Bank.

"I told her I won't and she told me I should carry my cross and I left with the temporary slip given to me. This is extortion.

"Technology is meant to make work easier and faster; not to make you pass through the eye of a needle.

"The minister should kindly look into this matter."