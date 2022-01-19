Nigerian Government’s Position On Petrol Subsidy To Be Disclosed Soon –Lai Mohammed

Mohammed spoke on Wednesday after a meeting of the Federal Executive Council presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

by saharareporters, new york Jan 19, 2022

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said that a fact-finding process to determine the Nigerian Government’s exact position on the removal of petrol subsidy will be initiated.

Lai Mohammed

The minister was reacting to comments by Senate President Ahmad Lawan that President Muhammadu Buhari had not directed the removal of petrol subsidy.

In October, Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, had said government would only cater for subsidies on petrol in the first six months of 2022 as it planned to deregulate the downstream oil and gas sector.

Ahmed had said N5,000 would be provided as transportation grant to poor Nigerians to cushion the effects of subsidy removal.

Speaking on Wednesday, Mohammed said he needed to consult with relevant government agencies to determine the exact position on the subsidy removal.

He said, “As for the removal of fuel subsidy, I think you will give me time to consult with relevant departments and ministries and I will get back to you.”

Speculations that the price of petrol will be increased have stirred up reactions among Nigerians, with the Nigeria Labour Congress threatening to embark on a strike action if government went ahead with the proposed plan.

