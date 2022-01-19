You're Responsible For Killings In Anambra, IPOB Tells Nigerian Army

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 19, 2022

The Indigenous People of Biafra has denied claims that it owns a camp in Lilu, Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State, where soldiers claimed to have killed suspected members of the group.

 

Spokesperson for the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Nwachukwu, had in a statement on Tuesday said it dislodged a notorious stronghold of IPOB and its armed affiliate, Eastern Security Network, in the area during a joint operation.

But refuting the claims by the army, IPOB spokesperson, Emma Powerful, in a statement said the group had no camp in the area.

 

Powerful accused the army of criminal misrepresentation of facts against IPOB and ESN.

 

The statement party reads, “We wish to reiterate that IPOB and ESN operatives have no camp in Lilu in Ihiala LGA of Anambra State.

 

“We are not militants and criminals and don’t need any camp in Ihiala LGA. We are identifiable and we are all over Biafra land and IPOB branches in the Diaspora.

 

“Nigerian security agencies are using the hatred they have on the people of Biafra particularly IPOB and ESN members to unleash cruelty on the people living in these communities where they suspect that criminals are taking refuge.

 

“If criminals take refuge in any community in Biafra land, that doesn’t make them IPOB members or ESN operatives. We have also not said there are no more criminal gangs in Biafra land just like every other country even in the advanced Western nations. But we won’t accept the tagging of every criminal element found in Biafra as an IPOB member or ESN operative.

 

“Recall that some of these criminals were already mentioned by IPOB leadership sometime during a broadcast. IPOB leadership said these criminals were unleashing mayhem on innocent citizens in some communities. Some of these hoodlums were a creation of wicked politicians in their desperation to discredit IPOB and ESN.”

