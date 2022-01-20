2023: Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Visits Former Dictator, Babangida In Niger State

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, on Thursday visited Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), former military Head of State at his Minna residence, Niger State.

Tinubu arrived at the hilltop residence of the retired General at about 2.30pm and both went straight into a meeting behind closed doors.

File photo used to illustrate story.

The former Lagos governor had recently declared his intention to run for the country’s president in 2023.

The visit is to Babangida is coming a few days after the retired General said Nigeria needed a leader like Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo to run the country.

Osinbajo has, however, not expressed interest in running for political office in 2023.