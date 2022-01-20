EXCLUSIVE: Boko Haram Mounts Checkpoints On Borno Highways, Now Collects ‘Taxes’ From Travellers

Travellers in some communities in Borno State are now being forced by militants of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) faction of the Boko Haram, to pay what they call, taxes.

Military sources told SaharaReporters that the terrorists mounted roadblocks in the Gubio Local Government Area on Wednesday, issuing tax receipts to travellers.

SaharaReporters gathered that defaulters were forced by the insurgents to pay while the mobile phones of those who didn’t have money were seized.

“They took over different roads yesterday forcing people to pay taxes to them. They all came on motorcycles,” a source said.

This is coming hours after SaharaReporters published tax receipts issued by the terror group to farmers and herdsman in some North-East states.

The receipts were issued to residents of some farming communities in Borno State under the control of the group after collection of levies and taxes from them. See Also Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Photos Of Tax Receipts Issued By Boko Haram To Farmers, Herdsmen In Borno Controlled Territories

SaharaReporters had in several reports in 2021 reported how the insurgents had been taxing residents of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe State.

Sources said failure of the residents to comply with the directive attracts the death penalty.

SaharaReporters also reported how ISWAP established two Wilaya’s (Caliphates) at Lake Chad and Sambisa forest to sustain its war against countries in Sub-Saharan Africa.

According to sources, the terrorist group lifted the ban imposed on fishing and farming activities in the Lake Chad area, three years after chasing people out of for allegedly spying for Nigerian troops.

It, nevertheless, imposed new taxes and levies in the areas controlled by ISWAP-Boko Haram, to regulate trades and agricultural activities.

Several fishermen, farmers and merchants had returned to the Lake-Chad area to engage in socio-economic activities, under the arrangement of the new ISWAP-Boko Haram leadership.

Since the death of JAS leader, Abubakar Shekau, ISWAP has been consolidating its grip in locations around Lake Chad.

Just recently, it appointed Wali Sani Shuwaram, a 45-year-old as the new Leader (Wali) of ISWAP in Lake Chad.

The sect’s membership has swollen with the defection of hundreds of Boko Haram fighters under Shekau.

The Nigerian Army has repeatedly claimed that insurgency had been largely defeated and the military frequently underplays any losses.

The terror group has caused over 100,000 deaths and displaced millions of individuals mainly in Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe states.