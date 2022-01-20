Fuel Price Hike: Governors To Meet Nigerian Labour Congress Over Looming Nationwide Strike

The Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) said it has engaged the leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress on how best to address fuel subsidy in the country without causing any disaffection.

The NGF Chairman, Governor Kayode Fayemi, who made this known on Thursday while briefing newsmen in Abuja, said all governors met and discussed issues of national importance, including removal of subsidy and Electoral Amendment Bill.

“So, we shall be engaging the NLC as sub-national leaders and with a view to ensure that the outcome of our engagement will also be fed into the national discourse,” Fayemi said.

Fayemi said that the proposed price of N302/liter as price of petrol was not a decision of the governors but the exclusive responsibility of the Federal Government.

He however, commended the Senate for accelerating the removal of the contentious clauses in the draft Electoral Amendment Bill, expressing hope that the House of Representatives would follow suit, so that the revised electoral Bill could be returned to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent on time.

"This will enable the various institutions, particularly the Independent National Electoral Commission to proceed at pace with its responsibilities towards the various elections in 2022 and 2023," he added.