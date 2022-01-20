Gani Adams Berates Police, DSS Operatives For Rejecting Joint Patrol Initiative To Secure Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

He noted that collaborative efforts with South-West security stakeholders would have reduced incessant attacks unleashed on innocent travellers by assailants on the road.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 20, 2022

Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, has slammed the police and Department of State Services for thwarting an initiative aimed at securing the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

In a statement on Thursday, Adams said, “The reason for the request is to use our strength and network to secure the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway which has remained porous.

“The idea came up after a series of meetings with leaders and members of the South-West Security Stakeholders Group.

“The letter dated September 22, 2021, was addressed to security advisers, Commissioners of Police, Directors of State Security Services, and other agencies in Lagos, Ogun and Oyo.”

Adams said being the Aare, many people had requested his mediation, reminding the government that its security operatives alone cannot secure lives and property.

He added, “It’s time to tell the world of our efforts in securing the region. The road has become volatile for travellers, there is a need for urgent intervention.

“The SSSG, with about 10 security groups, have the strength to support the police in making sure that the spate of insecurity is curbed.”

The organisation comprises Oodua People’s Congress, Agbekoya, Vigilante Group of Nigeria, Agbekoya Peace Movement.

Others are Vigilante Yahun, Professional Hunters of Nigeria, Agbekoya Farmers Society, Hunters Association of Nigeria, Isokan Oodua and COMSAIC.

SaharaReporters, New York

