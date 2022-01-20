House Of Representatives Begins Probe Of Missing 178,000 Arms From Nigerian Police

It was earlier reported that the Auditor General for the Federation said in the report that over 88,000 of the missing arms are AK-47 assault rifles which could not be accounted for by the Police.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 20, 2022

The House of Representatives has resolved to probe as stated in the 2019 report of the Auditor General of the Federation, the alleged missing 178,459 arms and ammunition in the Nigerian Police Force.

This followed a motion of urgent Public importance moved by the Deputy Minority Leader, Rep. Toby Okechukwu.

Okechukwu, while moving the motion, drew attention to the ongoing fight against terrorism and banditry.

He stressed that those arms could have found their way into the wrong hands.

Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker Ahmed Idris Wase, said the Adhoc Committee already set up by the House should be allowed to carry out the criminal aspect of the investigation while the House Committee on Public Account should be allowed to investigate the where about of the arms in accordance with its constitutional mandate.

Wase, who said there were lots of information that he kept to himself, said the issue of missing arms may not be limited to the police alone.

SaharaReporters, New York

