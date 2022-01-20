I’ll Hand Over Better Nigeria Than I Inherited – Buhari Boasts

President Muhammadu Buhari amidst obvious failures on Thursday vowed that he would hand over a better Nigeria than the one he inherited from his successor, Goodluck Jonathan.

Buhari spoke in an address at the palace of Alhaji Muhammadu Isa II, the Emir of Jama’a, in the Kafanchan area of Kaduna State.



This was according to a statement signed by his spokesman, Garba Shehu where he also underlined his resolve to consolidate the country’s political system to improve the quality of the people’s lives because “the people matter.”

Buhari said, “We are doing our efforts to consolidate the system for the good of the people because they matter.”

He also talked about the use of the security agents such as police and the military in dealing with security situations while appealing to Nigerians to develop confidence in civil authority to build a system “free of chaos.”

“Nobody should be allowed to raise an army of thugs to force himself on the people. This,” he added, “must be very clear.”

The President gave assurances of the determination of his administration “to hand over a better Nigeria than the one we inherited,” and urged Nigerians to be fair in their assessment of what his government had achieved especially on the campaign promises he made ahead of the 2015 elections.

The president earlier inaugurated three road projects in Kafanchan, the headquarters of Jema’a local government area of Kaduna State, under the Governor Nasir El-rufai’s Urban Renewal Programme.

Earlier, the state governor said a total of 21 roads were constructed in Kafanchan under the first phase of the Kaduna State Urban Renewal programme.