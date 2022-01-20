IPOB Reacts To Court Ruling On Nnamdi Kanu, N1billion Against Nigerian Government

The Indigenous People of Biafra has applauded the judgment of the Abia High Court, Umuahia which declared as illegal the invasion of the military personnel into Nnamdi Kanu's home in 2017.

IPOB lauded the courage of Justice Benson Anya, who in his ruling, also asked the Nigerian government to compensate Kanu with a sum of N1billion and apologise in three national dailies.

The separatist group remarked that the judgment to some extent has reclaimed the honour of judiciary, stressing that other judges should take a cue from it and be just in its detained Leader's matter.

These were contained in a statement by the group's spokesman, Emma Powerful on Thursday.

IPOB said, “Following the victory judgment received yesterday the 19th of January 2022 in Abia State High Court sitting in Umuahia, we the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the command and leadership of Nnamdi Kanu, commend the Presiding Judge for his courage to declare the infamous military invasion of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu's house illegal.

"We commend the court for granting justice to our leader at a time Nigeria judiciary is fast losing the confidence of the world due to compromised rulings by some corrupt judiciary officers.

"This latest judgment has to some extent redeemed the image of the judiciary in Nigeria and we ask other judges handling IPOB matter to help salvage completely the battered image of judiciary in Nigeria in the eyes of your global colleagues in the judiciary.

"We equally appreciate the efforts of Barrister Aloy Ejimakor and his team of lawyers for securing true judgment in this matter. Since September 14, 2017, when this atrocity was committed, no court in Nigeria has been brave enough to condemn the barbarity and brutality of the military until this judgement.

"It is true that the award of N1billion damages cannot equate or compensate the enormous loss of life occasioned by that barbaric military action, however the symbolism is very clear. The Umuahia High Court ruling exposed the truth about the goings-on to eliminate anybody found as supporter and sympathiser of Biafra agitation.

"The judgment also vindicated our leader who never jumped bail contrary to allegation but only escaped assassination by the military. The recent trump-up charges preferred against our leader Mazi Nnamdi are another indication that Nigeria has nothing against him. The best thing for Nigeria government and its security is to release our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu unconditionally and redeem their image across the world because the world is watching what is going on in Nigeria. Nigeria should give us date for referendum to ascertain whether or not our people want to continue with the so-called one Nigeria.

"The only thing that can stop the agitation is date for referendum on the freedom for the people of Biafra. We will continue to win Nigeria in every court."