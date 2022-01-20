Lack Of Quality Education Affecting Northern Nigeria –Borno Governor, Zulum

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State said on Thursday that lack of functional education was adversely contributing to the menace of insecurity in the North.

He decried the activities of insurgents in the North-East, attributing their evil campaign to lack of adequate quality and functional education in the land.

Zulum stated this in Abuja at the 19th edition of the Daily Trust dialogue.

According to him, investment in education remains a vital tool in addressing most of the nation’s socio-economic challenges.

The Northern part of Nigeria is facing security challenges, which have defied all possible solution of the military personnel.

The North-West is faced with banditry, while the assailants also operate in the North-Central to attack villages, and terrorism by Boko Haram and ISWAP fighters rages in the North-East, especially in Borno State.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who campaigned in 2015 to defeat insurgency if voted as the nation's leader, has been clueless in solving the menace.