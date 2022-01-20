Lack Of Quality Education Affecting Northern Nigeria –Borno Governor, Zulum

He decried the activities of insurgents in the North-East, attributing their evil campaign to lack of adequate quality and functional education in the land.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 20, 2022

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State said on Thursday that lack of functional education was adversely contributing to the menace of insecurity in the North. 

He decried the activities of insurgents in the North-East, attributing their evil campaign to lack of adequate quality and functional education in the land.

Zulum stated this in Abuja at the 19th edition of the Daily Trust dialogue.

According to him, investment in education remains a vital tool in addressing most of the nation’s socio-economic challenges.

The Northern part of Nigeria is facing security challenges, which have defied all possible solution of the military personnel. 

The North-West is faced with banditry, while the assailants also operate in the North-Central to attack villages, and terrorism by Boko Haram and ISWAP fighters rages in the North-East, especially in Borno State.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who campaigned in 2015 to defeat insurgency if voted as the nation's leader, has been clueless in solving the menace. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education PHOTONEWS: Renowned Student Activist Segun Okeowo Buried
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Education Police Foil ASUU Strike Rally In Ondo
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Education Students march nationwide against law school fees
0 Comments
12 Years Ago
Education University Of Lagos Officials Announce Reversal Of Student Fees Amid Continued Protests
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Education Tuition Stalemate: Lagos State Government Reverts To Old Fees
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Correct Me If I Am Right Book Review: Mkparu’s Love’s Affliction By Rudolf Ogoo Okonkwo
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal How Nnamdi Kanu Denied Being An IPOB Member In Court – Nigerian Government’s Lawyer
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gani Adams Berates Police, DSS Operatives For Rejecting Joint Patrol Initiative To Secure Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Police Man Petitions Katsina Police Commissioner Over Poor Handling Of Assault Case Against Land Grabbers
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Journalism NUJ Slams Security Agents Over Attack On Journalists, Activists During Nnamdi Kanu's Court Proceeding
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Two NITEL Workers Die, Five Injured As Telecom Mast Collapses In Benue
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad