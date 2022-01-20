Niger Governor Declares Support For Tinubu Ahead Of 2023 Presidential Election

The governor spoke on Thursday when Tinubu visited him over the rising spate of killings by bandits in the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 20, 2022

Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani-Bello, has declared support for National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, ahead of the 2023 presidential election. 

Sani-Bello said the transformation witnessed in Lagos State was a result of Tinubu’s efforts, stating that if the former governor could transform Lagos, he could transform Nigeria as well.

Tinubu, a former Lagos governor, has indicated interest in succeeding Muhammadu Buhari as President of Nigeria in 2023.

However, there are allegations of corruption hanging over his neck, one of which is the issue of N20billion Alpha Beta Consulting brought forward by Dapo Apara. 

There are also unanswered questions of two bullion vans believed to have conveyed cash to his Ikoyi, Lagos, residence during the 2019 general elections. 

SaharaReporters, New York

