Niger State Traditional Ruler Suspended For Conducting Forced Marriage

They also accused the district head of insubordination for not answering the calls of the palace to explain some of the complaints against him.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 20, 2022

The District Head of Allawa in the Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, Mallam Bello Haruna, has been suspended by the Minna Emirate Council over forceful marriage and an act of insubordination.

This was contained in a letter issued by the Council assistant secretary, Usman Umaru Guni, noting that the traditional ruler forcefully married out a girl (name withheld), humiliated her father and also ordered her beaten by vigilantes.

They also accused the district head of insubordination for not answering the calls of the palace to explain some of the complaints against him.

"The attitudes of the traditional ruler portrayed him as lacking leadership qualities for peace and progress of the community he was appointed to lead," the emir stated.

Meanwhile, Galadima Allawa, Ahmadu Magaji has been announced as the acting district head.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insurgency Pictures Of Northern Governors Posing With Associate Of Bandits’ Leader, Turji Raise Suspicion
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insurgency Police React To Relocation Of Bandits’ Kingpin, Bello Turji To Kwara State
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Niger Delta Activists Warn President Buhari To Tread With Caution In Dealing With Militants In Region
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Human Rights Indiscriminate Arrests Of Gbaramatu Indigenes Continue As Security Forces Try To Crackdown On Niger Delta Avengers
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Ogaga Ifowodo Freeing the Chibok Girls (While Boko Haram Faces A Leadership Crisis) By Ogaga Ifowodo
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Boko Haram Four Troops Killed In Logomani Attack
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Identity Of NGO Worker Who Raped Internally Displaced Girl, Forced Her To Commit Suicide
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Legal How Nnamdi Kanu Denied Being An IPOB Member In Court – Nigerian Government’s Lawyer
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity VIDEO: Vigilantes Arrest Four Bandits Plotting To Kidnap On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Legal No Appeal Against Nnamdi Kanu’s N1billion Judgment Shall Succeed – Shehu Sani
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion Tinubu: The 'Kingmaker' Who Wants To Be 'King'! By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
52 Minutes Ago
Opinion Lagosians Should Reject This Greek offer, By Akeem Adeleke
0 Comments
49 Minutes Ago
Opinion Why Husbands Often Die First By Azu Ishiekwene
0 Comments
45 Minutes Ago
News Nnamdi Kanu Denied IPOB’s Labelling As Terrorist Organisation, Not Membership – Lawyer, Ejiofor Reacts
0 Comments
37 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Bandits Sack Two Local Governments In Niger State, Kill Scores, Rape Women
0 Comments
26 Minutes Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Nigerian Labour Congress, Others Begin Three-day Strike In Enugu Over Minimum Wage
0 Comments
22 Minutes Ago
News IPOB Reacts To Court Ruling On Nnamdi Kanu, N1billion Against Nigerian Government
0 Comments
19 Minutes Ago
Military Nigerian Army Reacts To Allegation Of Killing Over 1000 South-East Residents Since October 2020
0 Comments
31 Seconds Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad