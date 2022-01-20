Niger State Traditional Ruler Suspended For Conducting Forced Marriage

The District Head of Allawa in the Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, Mallam Bello Haruna, has been suspended by the Minna Emirate Council over forceful marriage and an act of insubordination.

This was contained in a letter issued by the Council assistant secretary, Usman Umaru Guni, noting that the traditional ruler forcefully married out a girl (name withheld), humiliated her father and also ordered her beaten by vigilantes.

They also accused the district head of insubordination for not answering the calls of the palace to explain some of the complaints against him.

"The attitudes of the traditional ruler portrayed him as lacking leadership qualities for peace and progress of the community he was appointed to lead," the emir stated.

Meanwhile, Galadima Allawa, Ahmadu Magaji has been announced as the acting district head.