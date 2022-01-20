Nigeria-Born Niyi Osundare Chosen As Cover Poet, Headliner For World Poetry Magazine

Osundare is a champion of free speech and his creative and critical writings are closely associated with political activism, decolonisation, black internationalism, and the environment.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 20, 2022

A leading African poet, dramatist, linguist, and literary critic, Niyi Osundare, has been chosen as the cover Poet and Headliner for the 5th edition of World Poetry, a magazine of the World Poetry Movement.

Cao Shui, Executive Deputy Secretary General of China’s Boao International Poetry Festival and Deputy Editor-in-chief of the magazine, disclosed this in an email to Osundare on January 15, 2022.

A selection of his poems will also be published in the magazine.

In his reply, Osundare thanked World Poetry Movement for the honour.

He is the first African Poet to be so honoured.

Born on March 12, 1947, in Ikere-Ekiti, Osun State, Nigeria, his poetry is influenced by the oral poetry of his Yorùbá culture, which he capaciously hybridises with other poetic traditions of the world, including

African American, Latin American, Asian, and European.

Osundare is a champion of free speech and his creative and critical writings are closely associated with political activism, decolonisation, black internationalism, and the environment.

He is the recipient of numerous prizes, including the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) Poetry Prize, the Commonwealth Poetry Prize, the Tchicaya U Tam'si Poetry Prize, and the ANA/Cadbury Poetry Prize (twice).

In 1991, Osundare became the first Anglophone African poet to win the Noma Award (Africa's most prestigious book award), and in 1998, he was awarded the Fonlon/Nichols Prize for his “excellence in literary creativity combined with significant contributions to Human Rights in Africa.”

In 2014, he was admitted to the National Order of Merit, his country's highest honour for intellectual distinction and creative achievement.

Osundare is Emeritus Distinguished Professor of English at the University of New Orleans.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Hannatu Musawa Muhammad Ali… Rest Easy Brother By Hannatu Musawa
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
#EndSARS #MySARSStory: A Final Year to Forget
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Opinion My Lord, Tell Me Where To Keep Your Bribe? By Niyi Osundare
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Opinion This House Must Not Fall By Niyi Osundare
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
POETRY Trump's 'Irish Proverb' Is Actually A Nigerian Poem
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Correct Me If I Am Right Invitation To Madness By Rudolf Ogoo Okonkwo
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal How Nnamdi Kanu Denied Being An IPOB Member In Court – Nigerian Government’s Lawyer
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Many Injured, Cars Vandalised As Peoples Democratic Party Members Clash In Bayelsa
0 Comments
43 Minutes Ago
Politics Reps Consider Bill Seeking Establishment Of National Youth Service Corps Trust Fund
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Education Lack Of Quality Education Affecting Northern Nigeria –Borno Governor, Zulum
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Two NITEL Workers Die, Five Injured As Telecom Mast Collapses In Benue
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Pensioners Accuse South-West Governors Of Deliberately Withholding Entitlements
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Kogi Council Boss, Others Accused Of Sponsoring Violence Snub Police Invitation, Residents Urge Government To Curb Attacks
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Elections We Have To Secure Electoral Process During 2023 General Elections ―INEC Chairman Warns
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Niger Governor Declares Support For Tinubu Ahead Of 2023 Presidential Election
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH World Health Organisation Asks Countries To End COVID-19 Travel Restrictions
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Benue Government Slams N50,000 Fine On Each Animal Held For Flouting Open Grazing Law
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Visits Former Dictator, Babangida In Niger State
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad