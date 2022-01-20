No Appeal Against Nnamdi Kanu’s N1billion Judgment Shall Succeed – Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani, who represented the Kaduna Central Senatorial district in the National Assembly, has stated that no appeal against the judgment of Abia State High Court judgment in favour of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, would stand.

Justice Benson Anya of the Abia State High Court had ruled that the invasion of the security agents to the residence of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, in 2017 was unlawful and an infringement on his human rights.

The court gave the judgment on Wednesday after condemning the army’s invasion of Kanu’s house in September 2017 during Operation Python Dance II.

The court also ordered the army and Nigerian government to apologise to Kanu in three national dailies for the infringement on his fundamental human rights.

Justice Anya gave the order while delivering judgment on the suit filed by Kanu against the government, the army and six others for allegedly violating his fundamental human rights. See Also Military Nnamdi Kanu: We'll Respond After Studying N1billion Compensation Judgment –Nigerian Army

However, Counsel to the Nigerian Army, Amos Tony, said the military would respond to the court order directing it to compensate Kanu with N1billion for violating his fundamental human rights.

Tony said the army would react accordingly after studying the judgment by Justice Benson Anya of the Abia High Court, Umuahia.

Meanwhile, Shehu Sani who congratulated the IPOB leader for the victory, hinted that no appeal against the judgment would stand.

The former Kaduna Central Senator revealed this on Twitter handle on Wednesday evening.

"Brother Nnamdi, Congratulations for your One billion Naira victory, no appeal against this judgment shall succeed. Remember those of us who are not insulting you. Relax Bro,” he said.