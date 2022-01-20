Reps Consider Bill Seeking Establishment Of National Youth Service Corps Trust Fund

A bill seeking the establishment of the National Youth Service Corps Trust Fund passed second reading in the House of Representatives on Thursday.

Sponsored by Akinfolarin Mayowa, lawmaker representing Ileoluji Okeigbo/Odigbo Federal Constituency in Ondo State, the bill if passed into law will among other things provide sustainable source of funds for NYSC, skill acquisition training and provision of startup capital to corps members as well as train and retrain the personnel of the scheme.

Akinfolarin said the fund will also support the development of camps and NYSC formations and facilities and for related matters, adding that the House will have an enduring impact on job creation and empowerment of thousands of Nigerian youth.

He said, “Corps members and supporting staff would be trained and introduced to various skills which would make them establish a self-sustained business after the mandatory service year.

“My colleagues and I have sincerely considered the significant role this Bill would play if passed by this honourable house and assented to by Mr President.

“It will reduce the negative impact of COVID-19 in our economy and provide job creation for our youth; in view of the effort currently being made by the Federal Government of Nigeria to diversify the Nigerian economy, and considering the passion and willingness of the House in reducing-poverty, I, therefore, urge you Mr Speaker and respected colleagues to support that the Bill be read for the second time, and refer to the relevant committee of the house for further legislative actions.”