Reps Consider Bill Seeking Establishment Of National Youth Service Corps Trust Fund

Akinfolarin said the fund will also support the development of camps and NYSC formations and facilities and for related matters, adding that the House will have an enduring impact on job creation and empowerment of thousands of Nigerian youth.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 20, 2022

A bill seeking the establishment of the National Youth Service Corps Trust Fund passed second reading in the House of Representatives on Thursday.

Sponsored by Akinfolarin Mayowa, lawmaker representing Ileoluji Okeigbo/Odigbo Federal Constituency in Ondo State, the bill if passed into law will among other things provide sustainable source of funds for NYSC, skill acquisition training and provision of startup capital to corps members as well as train and retrain the personnel of the scheme.

File Photo

Akinfolarin said the fund will also support the development of camps and NYSC formations and facilities and for related matters, adding that the House will have an enduring impact on job creation and empowerment of thousands of Nigerian youth.

He said, “Corps members and supporting staff would be trained and introduced to various skills which would make them establish a self-sustained business after the mandatory service year.

“My colleagues and I have sincerely considered the significant role this Bill would play if passed by this honourable house and assented to by Mr President.

“It will reduce the negative impact of COVID-19 in our economy and provide job creation for our youth; in view of the effort currently being made by the Federal Government of Nigeria to diversify the Nigerian economy, and considering the passion and willingness of the House in reducing-poverty, I, therefore, urge you Mr Speaker and respected colleagues to support that the Bill be read for the second time, and refer to the relevant committee of the house for further legislative actions.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Gani Adams Berates Police, DSS Operatives For Rejecting Joint Patrol Initiative To Secure Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Okowa, Igbuya Threaten Opposition Assembly Members To Join PDP Or Forfeit Constituency Projects Funds
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Politics You’re Liars, Dan Fulani To Clerics Who Predicted Buhari’s Failure In 2019
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Politics APC Party Leader, Tinubu Meets Ex-Abia Governor, Orji Kalu Behind Closed Doors
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Insurgency Buhari's Katsina: 'We're Coming For You With 150 Bikes, 7 Hilux Vans To Attack, Get Ready', Bandits Warn Villagers
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Politics Herders-farmers Crisis Could Lead To Civil War If We Don’t Act — Soyinka
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal How Nnamdi Kanu Denied Being An IPOB Member In Court – Nigerian Government’s Lawyer
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gani Adams Berates Police, DSS Operatives For Rejecting Joint Patrol Initiative To Secure Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Police Man Petitions Katsina Police Commissioner Over Poor Handling Of Assault Case Against Land Grabbers
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Journalism NUJ Slams Security Agents Over Attack On Journalists, Activists During Nnamdi Kanu's Court Proceeding
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Education Lack Of Quality Education Affecting Northern Nigeria –Borno Governor, Zulum
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Two NITEL Workers Die, Five Injured As Telecom Mast Collapses In Benue
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad